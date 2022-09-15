Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Declines By 19.2%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.92. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0098 dividend. This is a positive change from Quarterhill’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.37%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

