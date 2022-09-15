Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in August

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,536,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 9,310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,841.0 days.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NPCPF opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nippon Paint has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

