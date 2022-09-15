Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,300 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 2,995,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,704,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SIRC stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. operates as an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC, and roofing systems installation company. It provides various solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work.

