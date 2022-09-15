DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Denise Brotherton Acquires 10,614 Shares

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Rating) insider Denise Brotherton acquired 10,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.51 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,995.30 ($11,185.52).
DGL Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About DGL Group
