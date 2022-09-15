Short Interest in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Decreases By 19.3%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 230,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,504,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

