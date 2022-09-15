Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PBT stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

