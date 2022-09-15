Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFF. Craig Hallum lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $222.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.88.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

