Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Drops By 19.8%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,036.0 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RMSYF opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

