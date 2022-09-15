Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Steven J. Planson Buys 475 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Planson acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $13,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,012 shares in the company, valued at $438,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $351.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.