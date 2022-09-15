Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider C Christopher Gaut Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider C Christopher Gaut sold 400 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $10,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,360.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. SCF Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at $15,269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

