Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) EVP Darien Spencer Sells 8,678 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $11,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,613,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,503 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $4,255.10.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ouster

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ouster to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ouster by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 928,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40,794 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

