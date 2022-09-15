Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Price Performance

OCC opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.