Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.