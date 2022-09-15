Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

