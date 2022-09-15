Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,608,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $224,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,134,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,848,000 after purchasing an additional 98,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,360,000 after buying an additional 447,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.39.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

