Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 383,011 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $203,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

NYSE:CI opened at $284.08 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

