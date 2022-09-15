Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $226,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

