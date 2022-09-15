L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $463,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.2% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

