L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

