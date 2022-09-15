Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 811,374 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,663,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $211,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.