The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,263,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,524 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $217,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.5 %

Mosaic stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

