L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

