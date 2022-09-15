L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.84, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

