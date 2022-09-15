L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $452,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 254,983 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after acquiring an additional 177,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,458,000 after acquiring an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $87.95 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.