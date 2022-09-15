L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $481,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.24 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

