Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

CTOUF stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

