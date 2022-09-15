Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
CTOUF stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.
About Charter Hall Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Hall Group (CTOUF)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.