Symrise AG Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Symrise in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Symrise’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise Company Profile

SYIEY opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

