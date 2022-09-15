FY2024 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reduced by Analyst

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.89) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.62). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.