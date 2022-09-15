Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Snam Price Performance

SNMRF stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

