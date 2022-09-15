Barclays Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $169.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

CPT stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

