Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Currys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Currys in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Price Performance

Currys stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Currys has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

About Currys

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.