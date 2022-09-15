Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.22. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,290 shares of company stock worth $28,739,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

