Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

NYSE CCK opened at $97.22 on Thursday. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crown by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

