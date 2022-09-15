Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

