Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Ally Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of Ally Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.