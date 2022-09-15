FY2024 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 530,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

