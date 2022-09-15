Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 5.1 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $206.36 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $214.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 170.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,172,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.