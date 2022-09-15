Barclays Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $300.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.29.
Shares of ESS stock opened at $264.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
