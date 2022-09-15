Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of EVA opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. Enviva has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,055,268.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enviva by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,814,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

