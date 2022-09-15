Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
