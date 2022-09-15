Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Roche has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Roche Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth $70,764,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,010,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 651,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

