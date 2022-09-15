Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.85.

NYSE H opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

