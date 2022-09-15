FY2025 EPS Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lowered by Analyst

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 1.0 %

Several other research firms have also commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.