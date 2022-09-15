UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UCB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. UCB has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

