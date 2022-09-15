Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $174.17 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 94,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,561 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.