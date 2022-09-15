Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $334.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.40. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $79,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $44,789,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

