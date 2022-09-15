Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance
TERRF stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
