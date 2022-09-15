Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Corebridge Financial Stock Performance
