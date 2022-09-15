Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

