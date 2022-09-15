L.M. Kohn & Company Buys Shares of 7,693 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.
BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
