4,226 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.72 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

