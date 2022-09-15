Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $273,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

